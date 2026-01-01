Deploy Headscale in one click installation.
Open-source self-hosted implementation of the Tailscale control server for private WireGuard mesh networks.
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What you can build with Headscale
Headscale is a self-hosted alternative to Tailscale's proprietary control server, giving you complete ownership of your private WireGuard mesh network. Where Tailscale's hosted service manages key exchange, IP assignment, and routing decisions, Headscale does the same on infrastructure you control â€” with no monthly fees, no device limits tied to a subscription, and no dependency on a third-party cloud service.
This template bundles Headscale with Headscale UI, a browser-based dashboard for managing users, nodes, and pre-authentication keys. Both are served under the same HTTPS domain, with the web interface available at the
/web path. Any Tailscale-compatible client can join your mesh immediately after pointing its login server to your deployment URL.
Key features of Headscale
Tailscale-compatible clients
Any device running the official Tailscale client can connect to your Headscale server without client-side modifications.
Web management UI
Headscale UI provides a browser dashboard for managing users, nodes, and pre-auth keys without using the command line.
Full mesh networking
Connected nodes communicate directly with each other across NAT boundaries using WireGuard encryption.
MagicDNS support
Headscale assigns hostnames to all registered nodes, enabling DNS-based access without static IP configuration.
SQLite-backed storage
All network state is stored in a lightweight SQLite database with no external database service required.
API and CLI management
Manage users, nodes, and routes via the Headscale CLI or HTTP API for scripting and automation.
Why run Headscale on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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