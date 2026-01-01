Duck DNS is a free dynamic DNS service trusted by millions of home lab users and self-hosters to maintain reliable access to servers and devices behind residential internet connections. Most ISPs assign changing IP addresses, but Duck DNS solves this by continuously monitoring your public IP and updating your chosen subdomain the moment it changes â€” all at no cost.

This template runs the official Duck DNS client container in host networking mode, giving it accurate IP visibility. Configuration persists across restarts so your subdomain and token settings are never lost. Whether you need stable access to a home server, a Raspberry Pi project, or a self-hosted VPS application, Duck DNS eliminates the need to pay for a static IP or a commercial DDNS service.