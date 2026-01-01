Deploy Manticore Search in one click installation.
High-performance open-source search database with full-text search, vector search, and MySQL protocol support.
Choose a VPS plan for Manticore Search
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Manticore Search
Manticore Search is a powerful open-source database built specifically for search. Created in 2017 as a continuation of the Sphinx Search project, it combines full-text search, vector similarity search, and real-time analytics in a single engine â€” accessible via the familiar MySQL protocol or a JSON HTTP API.
Unlike Elasticsearch, Manticore is written in C++ and requires minimal resources while delivering excellent query performance across billions of documents. Self-hosting on your own VPS gives you complete control over your search infrastructure â€” no per-query fees, no vendor lock-in, and no JVM overhead.
Key features of Manticore Search
Full-text search
20+ search operators including fuzzy matching, stemming, and lemmatization for precise full-text retrieval across large document collections.
MySQL compatible
Connect using any MySQL client, ORM, or BI tool â€” no new SDK required, and existing MySQL-based tooling works immediately.
Vector search
Built-in HNSW vector index enables semantic similarity search and hybrid keyword + vector queries without a separate vector database.
Real-time indexing
Documents become searchable immediately upon insertion with no index rebuild delay, keeping results current in fast-moving datasets.
Columnar storage
Columnar format accelerates analytics, aggregations, and faceted search across large datasets with low memory overhead.
Why run Manticore Search on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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