Deploy Bluesky Ozone in one click installation.
Self-hosted moderation and labeling service for the Bluesky network and other AT Protocol applications.
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What you can build with Bluesky Ozone
Bluesky Ozone is the official moderation and labelling service for the AT Protocol, the open network that powers Bluesky. It pairs a Next.js web UI with a backend service that lets moderators triage reports, take down or suspend content and accounts, apply labels, and publish those labels back to the network through WebSockets.
Running your own Ozone instance turns you into a stackable labeler that Bluesky users can subscribe to, giving communities, publishers, and researchers a way to shape what they and their members see without depending on any single moderation provider. Self-hosting keeps reports, label history, and policy decisions on infrastructure you control.
Key features of Bluesky Ozone
Stackable labeling
Publish labels that Bluesky users can opt into, layering your moderation views on top of the default network policies.
Reports triage
Review, escalate, and action incoming moderation reports from a single interface designed for moderation teams.
Takedowns and suspensions
Apply takedowns, suspend accounts, and revert decisions with full audit history tied to moderator identity.
Email templates
Send templated moderation emails to affected users directly from the dashboard for consistent communication.
Custom label rules
Create and modify your own label vocabulary to fit niche communities, languages, or content policies.
Why run Bluesky Ozone on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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