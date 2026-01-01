Excalidraw is an elegant virtual whiteboard that transforms technical diagramming into a creative, hand-drawn experience. Unlike rigid, formal diagramming tools, Excalidraw embraces the organic, sketchy aesthetic of whiteboard brainstorming while providing digital convenience and real-time collaboration with end-to-end encryption for secure team sessions.

Self-hosting Excalidraw on your own VPS gives your team a private, always-available whiteboarding tool where your diagrams, architecture sketches, and brainstorming sessions remain entirely within your infrastructure â€” no data privacy concerns, no subscription costs, and no dependence on external services.