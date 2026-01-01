JupyterLab is the modern successor to Jupyter Notebook, offering a flexible, multi-panel interface that combines interactive notebooks, a terminal, a code editor, a file browser, and output viewers in one browser-based workspace. It supports 40+ language kernels and integrates with Git, databases, and cloud storage through a rich extension ecosystem.

Hosting JupyterLab on a VPS gives data scientists and researchers dedicated compute resources with no execution time limits, no memory caps, and no session resets. Your installed packages, configured environments, and cached datasets persist between sessions, eliminating the constant reinstallation cycle common with cloud notebook services.