Deploy JupyterLab in one click installation.
Next-generation web-based IDE for interactive notebooks, terminals, and code editors in a unified data science environment.
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What you can build with JupyterLab
JupyterLab is the modern successor to Jupyter Notebook, offering a flexible, multi-panel interface that combines interactive notebooks, a terminal, a code editor, a file browser, and output viewers in one browser-based workspace. It supports 40+ language kernels and integrates with Git, databases, and cloud storage through a rich extension ecosystem.
Hosting JupyterLab on a VPS gives data scientists and researchers dedicated compute resources with no execution time limits, no memory caps, and no session resets. Your installed packages, configured environments, and cached datasets persist between sessions, eliminating the constant reinstallation cycle common with cloud notebook services.
Key features of JupyterLab
Unified Workspace
Work with notebooks, terminals, text editors, and file browsers simultaneously in an arrangeable multi-panel interface â€” no context switching between tools.
Multi-Language Kernels
Run Python, R, Julia, and 40+ other language kernels, switching between them within the same session to use the best tool for each task.
Built-In Terminal
Install packages with pip or conda, manage Git repositories, and run system commands directly from the browser without a separate SSH client.
Real-Time Collaboration
Share notebook sessions with teammates for simultaneous editing, enabling live pair analysis and collaborative model development.
Extension Ecosystem
Extend JupyterLab with Git integration, database connectors, variable inspectors, and visualisation tools through a growing library of community extensions.
Why run JupyterLab on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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