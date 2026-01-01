Scoold is an open-source Q&A and knowledge sharing platform inspired by Stack Overflow, purpose-built for teams, schools, and organisations that need a structured place to capture questions, answers, and tribal knowledge. The single-JAR Spring Boot frontend is paired with the Para backend, which handles authentication, search, and persistence and ships bundled in this deployment with an embedded H2 store ready to use on first boot.

Self-hosting Scoold keeps every question, answer, vote, and user identity on your own VPS instead of a third-party SaaS Q&A service. There are no per-seat fees, no vendor lock-in on your knowledge base, and the Apache 2.0 license lets you tune voting rules, badges, spaces, and authentication providers to match how your team actually works.