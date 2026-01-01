Hugo is the world's fastest static site generator, written in Go and capable of building complete websites in milliseconds. It powers documentation portals, marketing sites, personal blogs, and corporate web properties for teams ranging from individual developers to major organisations like Kubernetes, Netlify, and Let's Encrypt.

Self-hosting Hugo on your own VPS gives you a persistent development environment accessible from anywhere â€” ideal for distributed teams, automated build pipelines, and staging environments. Your site scaffolding, theme configuration, and content are always available through SSH without relying on any third-party hosting service.