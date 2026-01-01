Deploy LubeLogger in one click installation.
The ultimate self-hosted vehicle maintenance and fuel tracker to keep your fleet in top shape.
Choose a VPS plan for LubeLogger
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with LubeLogger
LubeLogger is a dedicated management platform for car enthusiasts, fleet owners, and anyone who wants to meticulously track their vehicle's health. By self-hosting LubeLogger, you create a private, permanent record of every oil change, repair, and fuel fill-up for every vehicle you own â€” with no third-party access and no subscription fees.
Unlike generic spreadsheets or ad-supported mobile apps, LubeLogger offers a specialised interface designed for the nuances of automotive maintenance, with kilometre-based reminders, fuel economy analytics, and receipt storage keeping your entire fleet organised in one place.
Key features of LubeLogger
Service History Tracking
Maintain a detailed log of every repair and maintenance task performed on your vehicles with dates, costs, and notes.
Fuel Economy Analytics
Track your fuel consumption and costs over time with automatic MPG calculations and spending charts.
Document Storage
Upload and store digital copies of receipts, registration documents, and insurance cards for instant access.
Smart Reminders
Receive alerts for upcoming oil changes, tyre rotations, and inspections based on your vehicle's mileage or schedule.
Why run LubeLogger on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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