Multi-Scrobbler bridges every place you listen to music with every service that tracks it. Instead of relying on each music app's built-in scrobbling â€” which is missing entirely from Plex and Jellyfin, and fragmented across YouTube Music, Deezer, and Subsonic clients â€” Multi-Scrobbler centralises every play into one pipeline. It supports 25+ sources and forwards listens to Last.fm, ListenBrainz, Libre.fm, Maloja, Koito, and other targets simultaneously.

Self-hosting on your VPS keeps the scrobbler running 24/7 next to your other media services, with public OAuth callback URLs that Spotify and Last.fm can reach. The web dashboard shows live listens, per-source statistics, and detailed logs without exposing your listening history to a third-party SaaS.