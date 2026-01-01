Deploy Ampache in one click installation.
Open-source music and video streaming server that turns your personal media collection into a private streaming service.
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What you can build with Ampache
Ampache is a self-hosted media streaming platform that transforms personal music and video collections into a private service accessible from any internet-connected device. Originally released in 2001 and continuously maintained under the AGPL license, it provides multi-user support, smart playlists, on-the-fly transcoding, and Subsonic API compatibility for broad client support across mobile apps, desktop players, and home automation systems.
Unlike commercial streaming services, Ampache stores no listening data with third parties, imposes no subscription fees, and places no limits on library size. Self-hosting gives you full ownership of your music and ensures your collection remains accessible regardless of platform licensing changes or service shutdowns.
Key features of Ampache
On-the-Fly Transcoding
Automatically convert lossless FLAC files to mobile-friendly bitrates in real time, so you can stream high-quality audio on cellular networks without storing duplicate compressed copies.
Smart Playlists
Build playlists that automatically populate based on genre, rating, play count, or custom criteria, recreating the discovery experience of streaming services with your own library.
Multi-User Support
Create individual accounts for family members or collaborators, each with separate listening history, playlists, and permission levels, without duplicating media files.
Subsonic API Compatibility
Connect any Subsonic-compatible mobile app or desktop client to your Ampache instance, giving you access from virtually any device without being locked into a single interface.
Podcasts and Radio
Stream internet radio stations and subscribe to podcasts alongside your music library, making Ampache a single destination for all audio content.
Why run Ampache on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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