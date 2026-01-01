Plane is a powerful open-source project management platform that serves as a modern alternative to Jira, Linear, Monday.com, and ClickUp. Teams track issues, run sprint cycles with burn-down charts, plan product roadmaps, and collaborate in real time â€” all without per-user pricing or data leaving your infrastructure.

The self-hosted deployment includes PostgreSQL, Valkey cache, RabbitMQ message queue, and MinIO object storage for a fully self-contained setup. Unlike SaaS project tools that charge per seat, running Plane on your VPS provides unlimited users and projects at a fixed infrastructure cost with complete data ownership.