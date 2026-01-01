Enclosed is an open-source web application for sending private, end-to-end encrypted notes. Using native browser crypto APIs, it encrypts content client-side before it ever reaches the server â€” meaning the host never has access to the unencrypted text. Notes can be set to self-destruct after being read once or expire after a configurable time period.

Self-hosting Enclosed on your VPS ensures encrypted note storage stays entirely on your own infrastructure. Organisations handling sensitive credentials, API keys, or confidential information gain full control over data residency and can enforce custom expiration policies without relying on third-party hosted services.