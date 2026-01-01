DumbDo is a deliberately simple to-do list application from DumbWare.io, built on the philosophy that most task tracking needs do not require a database, an account system, or a cloud subscription. Tasks are stored in a single JSON file, making backups a one-file copy and migrations trivial.

The interface responds cleanly on any screen size and automatically switches between dark and light mode. Optional PIN protection (4-10 digits) secures access on shared servers. Progressive Web App support means you can install DumbDo on a phone or desktop and use it offline. Self-hosting on a VPS keeps your task data private, available from every device, and free from third-party service changes.