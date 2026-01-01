Infisical is an open-source secrets management platform that replaces scattered .env files and hard-coded credentials with a single auditable source of truth. It provides a clean web UI, CLI, and SDK integrations for storing, syncing, and rotating secrets across development, staging, and production environments without ever committing sensitive values to source control.

Self-hosting Infisical means your API keys, database passwords, and service tokens never leave your own infrastructure. You get full audit trails, role-based access control, and secret versioning on hardware you control â€” with no per-seat fees and no risk of a third-party breach exposing your credentials.