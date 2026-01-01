Deploy Passbolt in one click installation.
Open-source team password manager built for collaboration, with end-to-end encryption and self-hosted privacy.
Choose a VPS plan for Passbolt
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Passbolt
Passbolt is an open-source password manager built for teams that need to securely store, share, and audit credentials. Every password is end-to-end encrypted using OpenPGP before it leaves the browser â€” the server never sees your plaintext secrets. Unlike general-purpose vaults, Passbolt is designed from the ground up for collaboration: you can share individual passwords or entire folders with colleagues without ever exposing the underlying key.
Self-hosting Passbolt on your own VPS means your credentials database never touches a third-party server. You control the encryption keys, the access logs, and the data retention policy â€” a critical requirement for teams under compliance obligations like SOC 2, ISO 27001, or GDPR.
Key features of Passbolt
End-to-end encryption
All passwords are encrypted with OpenPGP in the browser before being sent to the server, so the host never has access to plaintext secrets.
Granular sharing
Share individual passwords or folders with specific users or groups, with per-permission read or write access controls.
Full audit trail
Every access, share, copy, and update is logged with a timestamp and user identity, giving security teams a complete credential activity history.
Browser extension
Official extensions for Chrome and Firefox auto-fill credentials on matching sites directly from the vault, without exposing passwords in the clipboard.
REST API and CLI
A full REST API and official CLI tool let DevOps teams integrate Passbolt into provisioning scripts, CI/CD pipelines, and secret rotation workflows.
Why run Passbolt on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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