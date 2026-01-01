Deploy OwnTracks Recorder in one click installation.
Self-hosted backend that stores and visualises location data published by the OwnTracks phone apps over MQTT.
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What you can build with OwnTracks Recorder
OwnTracks Recorder is the official backend for the OwnTracks iOS and Android apps, giving you a fully self-hosted alternative to commercial location-sharing services. The Recorder subscribes to your private MQTT broker, ingests location publishes from your phones, and stores every point as plain files on disk with no external database required.
A built-in HTTP server exposes a REST API, a live WebSocket stream, and ready-made views for last positions, daily tracks, and GeoJSON maps. This template bundles the Recorder with an Eclipse Mosquitto broker that has password authentication enabled out of the box, so you can point your OwnTracks apps at your VPS and start collecting location history without ever sending your movement data to a third party.
Key features of OwnTracks Recorder
Private location backend
Stores every position published from your OwnTracks apps on your own server with no third-party cloud involved.
Built-in MQTT broker
Bundled Eclipse Mosquitto with password authentication is ready for phones to connect from anywhere on the internet.
Live map and tracks
The web UI shows last positions, daily tracks, and a live map that updates over WebSocket as new locations arrive.
REST and WebSocket API
Query stored locations as JSON, GeoJSON, or CSV through a documented REST API, or stream updates over WebSocket.
Plain-file storage
No SQL database to operate â€” points are written as flat files that are trivial to back up, inspect, and archive.
Lua hooks and ocat
Extend ingestion with Lua hooks and query history from the command line using the bundled ocat utility.
Why run OwnTracks Recorder on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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