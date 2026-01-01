Memgraph is an in-memory graph database engineered for real-time traversals on large, interconnected datasets. It is fully Cypher-compatible â€” making it a drop-in replacement for Neo4j queries â€” while delivering significantly lower latency on streaming and event-driven workloads. The bundled MAGE library adds over 50 graph algorithm modules (PageRank, community detection, shortest paths, and more) that run natively inside the database without external frameworks.

This deployment pairs Memgraph with Memgraph Lab, a browser-based visual query interface for writing Cypher queries, exploring graph structure, and running algorithm experiments. Running both on your own VPS gives you full control over memory allocation, data retention, and access policies â€” with no per-node cloud pricing or vendor restrictions.