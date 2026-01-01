Deploy PentAGI in one click installation.
Fully autonomous AI agent system that runs complex penetration testing tasks from a single self-hosted dashboard.
Choose a VPS plan for PentAGI
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with PentAGI
PentAGI is a fully autonomous AI agent system that carries out complex penetration testing tasks without constant human supervision. It orchestrates specialized AI agents â€” planners, researchers, coders, and pentesters â€” that reason about a target, choose the right tools, and execute them inside isolated Docker containers to discover and validate vulnerabilities.
Connect your own OpenAI, Anthropic, or Google Gemini keys and PentAGI drives the entire engagement, from reconnaissance to reporting, using a searchable knowledge base backed by a pgvector database and a built-in web scraper. Self-hosting on your own VPS keeps sensitive scan data, credentials, and findings entirely on your infrastructure instead of a third-party security service.
Key features of PentAGI
Autonomous AI agents
Planner, researcher, coder, and pentester agents collaborate to run full engagements without step-by-step human input.
Bring your own LLM
Plug in OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, DeepSeek, or local Ollama models and switch providers whenever you like.
Isolated tool execution
Agents spin up disposable Docker containers to run security tooling, keeping every command sandboxed away from the host.
Vector knowledge base
A bundled pgvector database gives agents long-term memory of findings, targets, and prior steps across a task.
Built-in web research
An integrated scraper and search connectors let agents gather exploits, advisories, and documentation on demand.
Why run PentAGI on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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