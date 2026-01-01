Hostinger Agents

Choose a task. Agents get it done.

Specialized AI experts for SEO, marketing, content, sales, customer communication, and business planning.
Start now
30-day money-back guarantee
Works with:
Choose a task. Agents get it done.

What Hostinger Agents can do

Business and strategy

Validate your idea, shape your offer, and create a clear plan.

Business and strategy

Brand identity

Generate logos and images that make your business look consistent and professional.

Brand identity

Marketing and SEO

Find relevant keywords, review your pages, and identify ways to rank higher.

Marketing and SEO

Tasks scheduling

Get AI support with recurring tasks, decisions, and next steps.

Tasks scheduling

Generic AI vs. Hostinger Agents

Generic AI waits for instructions. Hostinger Agents guide you every step of the way.

A generic chatbot

  • Waits for the perfect prompt.
  • You have to know what to ask.
  • Gives generic answers.
  • Endless back-and-forth.

Hostinger Agents

  • Starts with ready-to-use skills.
  • Guides you by asking the right questions.
  • Works with your Hostinger account.
  • Delivers complete results.

Skip the prompt. Start with a task.

Choose what you need to get done, follow a ready-to-use skill, and get a practical result you can use.
Choose a task
Follow the guided steps
Get a ready-to-use result
Get started
Skip the prompt. Start with a task.

Not sure where to start? Bring in an expert

Business advisor

I'll validate your ideas, uncover growth opportunities, and help you decide what to do next.
I’ll write website copy, blog posts, and product descriptions that connect with your audience.
I’ll uncover the keywords they search for, identify what’s holding your site back, and show you where competitors are getting ahead.
I’ll map out your launch, plan a month of content, and show you which channels are worth your time.
I’ll draft essential legal documents, explain contracts before you sign, and help you avoid costly mistakes.
Get started
Use-cases

What do you want to get done?

Choose what you need to get done, follow a ready-to-use skill, and get a practical result you can use.

Schedule social posts

Schedule social posts

Schedule and publish posts automatically.
Create marketing content

Create marketing content

Generate ads and marketing copy from your website.
Write SEO blog posts

Write SEO blog posts

Generate blog posts with keyword research built in.
Generate website copy

Generate website copy

Create copy for your pages in minutes.
Find leads and reach out

Find leads and reach out

Discover potential customers and send outreach automatically.
Write professional emails

Write professional emails

Describe the situation and get a polished email draft.
Draft a privacy policy

Draft a privacy policy

Generate a clear privacy policy tailored to your business.
Review your pricing

Review your pricing

Get feedback on your prices, costs, margins, and pricing model.
Ready to help with everyday business tasks.
150+
Skills
Connect the tools you already use.
1,000
Apps
Trusted by businesses around the world.
50+
Country served

Choose how you start with Agents

1,000 credits every month
Refreshes automatically, no action needed.
150+ ready-to-use skills
Organized by task, including blog posts, SEO audits, and ad copy.
Connect your favorite apps
Use Gmail, Notion, Slack, WhatsApp, and 1,000+ tools in your workflow.
Create images, logos, and branded visuals
Make visual assets faster with AI assistance.
Validate business ideas and pricing
Get feedback before investing time and money.
Upload files and track versions
Preview work and keep every version.
Automate your to-do list
Schedule recurring tasks and let your agent take care of them.
Most popular

12 months

30% off
A$14.49
A$10.19/mo

3 months

A$11.59/mo

1 month

A$14.49/mo

Renews at A$ 13.09/mo. Prices exclude applicable taxes.

Renews at A$ 13.09/mo. Prices exclude applicable taxes.

Don't just take our word for it

See what customers around the world say about their experience with Hostinger.
Charlie Low & Dale Comley
Charlie Low & Dale Comley
Co-founders of Nohma

“We honestly reference Hostinger as the benchmark for our engineers when providing support.”

Owen Phillips
Owen Phillips
Blacksmith

“I could manage the hosting, domain name, and SSL certificate in one place, which was really refreshing.”

Jordi Robert
Jordi Robert
Marketing expert

“Hostinger is the best hosting provider I’ve ever used. The support is amazing and the prices are unbeatable.”

Anna Franques
Anna Franques
Digital designer & developer

“I’ve been recommending my clients to migrate to Hostinger. Everything is easy, and new features come out all the time.”

Elise Hernaez
Elise Hernaez
Business owner

“Thanks to Hostinger’s simple dashboard, we can manage our WordPress website ourselves.”

Bring your tools
Connections

Bring your tools

Connect third-party services so your agents can use them during chat.
Get started
Gmail

Gmail

Outlook

Outlook

HubSpot

HubSpot

Google Tasks

Google Tasks

Notion

Notion

Perplexity AI

Perplexity AI

Jira

Jira

Discord

Discord

Github

Github

Twitter

Twitter

Firecrawl

Firecrawl

Figma

Figma

Google Calendar

Google Calendar

Google Drive

Google Drive

YouTube

YouTube

Reddit

Reddit

See all connections

Frequently asked questions

Hostinger Agents is an AI-powered app that gives you a team of specialized agents — each built for a specific business area like strategy, writing, SEO, marketing, legal, customer communications, and sales. Instead of one generic chatbot, you get focused experts you can talk to anytime, in plain language. No technical skills required.
It's built for solopreneurs, side-hustlers, and small business owners who handle everything on their own. If you've ever wished you had a strategist, writer, marketer, or legal advisor on call — that's exactly what Hostinger Agents gives you.
Unlike general-purpose AI chatbots, each Hostinger Agent is pre-trained with deep expertise in a specific business domain. You don't need to craft the perfect prompt — just pick an agent and a skill, and it guides you to a useful result from there.
Skills are pre-built task templates inside each agent. Instead of figuring out what to ask, you select a skill and the agent walks you through a specific outcome — like writing a blog post, running keyword research, or generating a privacy policy. Skills are faster, more structured, and produce better results than starting from a blank conversation.
No. You can pick up an existing conversation or start a new one - it's up to you. Either way, your agent remembers your business context, preferences, and past decisions across all conversations. A new chat is never a blank slate.

Choose a task. Agents get it done.

AI specialists for planning, content, SEO, and sales, ready when you are.

Get started

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