Easy!Appointments is a comprehensive, open-source scheduling platform that lets service-based businesses offer online appointment booking without paying per-booking fees or accepting platform lock-in. Customers see real-time availability and book slots themselves, reducing phone interruptions and manual calendar management for staff.

The system supports multiple service providers with independent calendars, customizable booking forms, and automated email reminders that cut no-show rates. Google Calendar synchronization keeps schedules in sync with tools staff already use. Industries from healthcare and beauty to consulting and education rely on Easy!Appointments for its clean interface and flexible configuration. This deployment pairs the application with a MySQL database for reliable scheduling data persistence.