Deploy Buildbot in one click installation.
Flexible open-source CI/CD framework for automating software builds, tests, and deployments across distributed workers.
Choose a VPS plan for Buildbot
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Buildbot
Buildbot is a Python-based continuous integration and delivery framework that automates building, testing, and deploying software. Unlike opinionated hosted CI services, Buildbot is fully configurable in Python code — every trigger, scheduler, builder, and reporter is defined programmatically, giving teams precise control over their build pipelines without the limits of declarative YAML schemas.
Self-hosting Buildbot on a VPS keeps your build infrastructure on servers you control, with no per-minute billing, no repository limits, and no dependency on external CI provider uptime. The master-worker architecture scales from a single worker on a small VPS to dozens of workers across dedicated machines, all coordinated from one central web dashboard.
Key features of Buildbot
Python-configured pipelines
Define every build step, trigger, and notification in Python code for complete flexibility that declarative YAML configs cannot match.
Distributed worker architecture
Run builds on any number of workers — local containers, remote machines, or cloud VMs — all coordinated from one master.
Web build dashboard
Monitor build history, live progress, and worker status from the Buildbot web interface with waterfall, console, and grid views.
Flexible scheduling
Trigger builds on code commits, time schedules, manual requests, or upstream build outcomes using composable scheduler objects.
REST API and reporters
Query build state via REST API and send notifications to email, Slack, GitHub status checks, or any custom webhook endpoint.
Why run Buildbot on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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