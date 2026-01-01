GrowthBook is an open-source platform for feature flags and A/B testing that gives engineering and product teams full control over their experimentation infrastructure. It connects directly to your existing data warehouse â€” BigQuery, Snowflake, Redshift, ClickHouse, or PostgreSQL â€” so experiment results are analysed where your data already lives, with no need to pipe events through a third-party service.

Self-hosting GrowthBook on your VPS removes per-seat pricing, keeps experiment configurations and user data on your own infrastructure, and enables unlimited team members and experiments at a fixed infrastructure cost â€” critical for teams in regulated industries or building privacy-sensitive products.