Apache DevLake is an open-source engineering analytics platform that consolidates data from issue trackers, source code hosts, CI/CD pipelines, and incident management tools into a unified data lake. Teams connect GitHub, GitLab, Jira, Jenkins, PagerDuty, and dozens of other sources to automatically compute DORA metrics — deployment frequency, lead time for changes, change failure rate, and mean time to recovery — alongside Grafana dashboards that visualise team performance over time.

Self-hosting DevLake keeps all engineering telemetry and integration credentials on infrastructure you control. Every API token and OAuth connection is encrypted at rest using a key you own, and all metrics are stored in a MySQL database on your server — no data leaves your environment to a third-party analytics service.