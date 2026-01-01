Deploy Apache DevLake in one click installation.
Open-source platform that aggregates data from 60+ dev tools to compute DORA metrics and visualise engineering team performance.
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What you can build with Apache DevLake
Apache DevLake is an open-source engineering analytics platform that consolidates data from issue trackers, source code hosts, CI/CD pipelines, and incident management tools into a unified data lake. Teams connect GitHub, GitLab, Jira, Jenkins, PagerDuty, and dozens of other sources to automatically compute DORA metrics — deployment frequency, lead time for changes, change failure rate, and mean time to recovery — alongside Grafana dashboards that visualise team performance over time.
Self-hosting DevLake keeps all engineering telemetry and integration credentials on infrastructure you control. Every API token and OAuth connection is encrypted at rest using a key you own, and all metrics are stored in a MySQL database on your server — no data leaves your environment to a third-party analytics service.
Key features of Apache DevLake
DORA metrics
Automatically compute deployment frequency, lead time for changes, change failure rate, and mean time to recovery from connected tools — no manual data collection required.
Pre-built dashboards
Out-of-the-box Grafana dashboards visualise DORA metrics, PR cycle time, bug age, and deployment pipeline health without any configuration after setup.
60+ data source plugins
Pre-built connectors for GitHub, GitLab, Jira, Jenkins, PagerDuty, CircleCI, ArgoCD, SonarQube, and more bring all engineering data into one place.
Custom SQL metrics
Query the normalised data lake with plain SQL to define team-specific metrics, filters, and custom dashboards beyond the built-in DORA views.
Encrypted credential storage
All API tokens and OAuth keys are encrypted at rest using an auto-generated key stored exclusively in your self-hosted MySQL database.
Why run Apache DevLake on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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