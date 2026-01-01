Apache Superset is an enterprise-ready business intelligence platform that makes data exploration accessible to users at every technical level. Analysts get a no-code drag-and-drop interface for building charts and dashboards, while engineers get SQL Lab — a full-featured SQL IDE with query history, saved queries, and result export. Superset connects to over 40 SQL databases and data warehouses through SQLAlchemy, providing a unified analytics layer across your entire data stack.

Self-hosting Superset on your VPS means unlimited users, unlimited data sources, and no per-seat licensing. Business data stays within your infrastructure, meeting compliance requirements while PostgreSQL and Redis — included in this template — handle metadata storage and query caching for production-ready performance.