Kiwix-serve is the official HTTP server from the Kiwix project that turns ZIM archives into a fast, searchable, browser-accessible library. ZIM is an open compressed archive format that captures entire websites â€” Wikipedia, Project Gutenberg, Stack Exchange, TED talks, MDN, Khan Academy, and hundreds of others â€” for fully offline reading.

Self-hosting Kiwix-serve on a VPS gives you a permanent, always-online reference library that does not depend on the public internet, original site uptime, or upstream paywalls. Drop ZIM files into the data volume from the official Kiwix library and the server hot-reloads them, exposing a unified web interface with full-text search across every archive you load.