Domain Locker is a self-hosted platform built for developers, businesses, and IT professionals who manage multiple domain names across registrars. It automatically collects DNS records, SSL certificate details, WHOIS data, subdomains, and IP address information for every domain in your portfolio, giving you a single place to track domain health and history.

Alerting integrations â€” including email, webhooks, Telegram, and Signal â€” notify you of upcoming expirations, DNS changes, and security anomalies before they become incidents. Interactive analytics and cost tracking round out the feature set, making Domain Locker a complete operations tool for anyone serious about their domain assets. Self-hosting keeps all of that sensitive registrar and DNS data fully under your control.