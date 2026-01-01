Deploy Kestra in one click installation.
Open-source workflow orchestration platform that lets you build, schedule, and monitor data pipelines and automation workflows with a visual editor.
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What you can build with Kestra
Kestra is an open-source, event-driven workflow orchestration platform built for engineers who need to schedule, run, and monitor complex pipelines without writing boilerplate infrastructure code. It combines a declarative YAML-based workflow definition with a real-time visual editor, live topology graph, and execution replay â€” making it approachable for beginners and powerful enough for large-scale data engineering teams.
Self-hosting Kestra on your VPS gives you unlimited workflows, full data sovereignty, and the ability to connect to any internal service or database without exposing credentials to a SaaS vendor. The embedded plugin library covers 400+ integrations out of the box.
Key features of Kestra
Visual Workflow Editor
Build and edit workflows in a browser-based topology view that renders live as you type YAML â€” no separate diagramming tool needed.
Event-Driven Triggers
Trigger workflows on schedules, webhooks, file arrivals, message queue events, or database changes with built-in trigger types.
400+ Plugins
Connect to AWS, GCP, Azure, Kubernetes, dbt, Spark, BigQuery, Snowflake, HTTP APIs, and dozens of databases without writing connector code.
Execution Replay
Re-run any past execution from any task, inspect inputs and outputs at each step, and debug failures without restarting the entire pipeline.
Parallel Task Execution
Run task groups in parallel or sequence within the same workflow to maximise throughput and minimise end-to-end pipeline latency.
Why run Kestra on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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