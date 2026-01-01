Deploy Mazanoke in one click installation.
Privacy-first browser-based image optimiser that compresses and converts images without uploading to any server.
Choose a VPS plan for Mazanoke
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Mazanoke
Mazanoke is a self-hosted image optimiser that runs entirely in the browser. When users compress, resize, or convert images through the Mazanoke interface, all processing happens locally on their device â€” no image data is transmitted to the server or any third party. This makes it suitable for processing sensitive images that cannot be uploaded to cloud compression tools.
Unlike hosted image optimisation services, self-hosting Mazanoke on your VPS gives your team a private, always-available endpoint for image processing. It supports a wide range of formats, automatically strips EXIF metadata such as GPS location and timestamps, and can be protected with optional HTTP basic authentication to restrict access.
Key features of Mazanoke
In-browser processing
All image compression and conversion runs locally in the browser â€” no image data is sent to the server or any external service.
Multi-format conversion
Convert between JPEG, PNG, WebP, AVIF, HEIC, GIF, ICO, and TIFF in any combination with adjustable quality settings.
Automatic EXIF removal
Strip embedded metadata including GPS location, timestamps, and camera information from images before sharing.
HTTP basic auth
Access is protected by HTTP basic authentication out of the box, keeping your instance restricted to authorised users only.
PWA offline support
Install Mazanoke as a Progressive Web App for offline image processing without requiring an internet connection.
Why run Mazanoke on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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