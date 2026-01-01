Up to 70% off for BookStack

Deploy BookStack in one-click installation.

Self-hosted wiki platform with a structured Books, Chapters, and Pages hierarchy for organised team documentation.

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Free Automatic weekly backups
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A$ 9.99 /mo
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Deploy BookStack in one-click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for BookStack

67% off
KVM 1
A$ 29.99
A$ 9.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for A$ 239.76 (regular price A$ 719.76). Renews at A$ 18.49/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
A$ 37.69
A$ 13.49 /mo
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Get 24 months for A$ 323.76 (regular price A$ 904.56). Renews at A$ 23.09/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
A$ 66.09
A$ 19.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for A$ 479.76 (regular price A$ 1,586.16). Renews at A$ 44.59/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
A$ 113.79
A$ 39.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for A$ 959.76 (regular price A$ 2,730.96). Renews at A$ 76.89/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
A$ 29.99
A$ 9.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for A$ 239.76 (regular price A$ 719.76). Renews at A$ 18.49/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
A$ 37.69
A$ 13.49 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for A$ 323.76 (regular price A$ 904.56). Renews at A$ 23.09/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
A$ 66.09
A$ 19.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for A$ 479.76 (regular price A$ 1,586.16). Renews at A$ 44.59/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
A$ 113.79
A$ 39.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for A$ 959.76 (regular price A$ 2,730.96). Renews at A$ 76.89/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with BookStack

BookStack is a free, open-source wiki built on Laravel that organises documentation into a three-tier hierarchy of Books, Chapters, and Pages — mirroring how people naturally think about structured content. A WYSIWYG editor, built-in Markdown mode, and draw.io diagram integration mean teams can write and illustrate documentation without leaving the platform.

Self-hosting BookStack on your own VPS keeps sensitive internal documentation — runbooks, architecture decisions, HR policies — entirely within your infrastructure, with no per-seat costs and no third-party access to your content. Role-based permissions let you control exactly who can read or edit each section of the knowledge base.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of BookStack

Structured Hierarchy

Books, Chapters, and Pages keep documentation organised and navigable as the knowledge base grows to thousands of entries.

WYSIWYG and Markdown Editors

Writers choose their preferred editing experience — a visual block editor or raw Markdown with live preview — on a per-page basis.

Role-Based Permissions

Fine-grained access control at book, chapter, and page level lets you segment documentation between teams, contractors, and public readers.

Full-Text Search

Fast search across all page text, headings, and metadata means users find answers without needing to know where content is filed.

Page Revision History

Every edit is versioned with diff viewing and one-click rollback, providing an audit trail and safety net for collaborative documentation.

Why run BookStack on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
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The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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