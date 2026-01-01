BookStack is a free, open-source wiki built on Laravel that organises documentation into a three-tier hierarchy of Books, Chapters, and Pages — mirroring how people naturally think about structured content. A WYSIWYG editor, built-in Markdown mode, and draw.io diagram integration mean teams can write and illustrate documentation without leaving the platform.

Self-hosting BookStack on your own VPS keeps sensitive internal documentation — runbooks, architecture decisions, HR policies — entirely within your infrastructure, with no per-seat costs and no third-party access to your content. Role-based permissions let you control exactly who can read or edit each section of the knowledge base.