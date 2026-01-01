Harness Open Source is a comprehensive DevOps platform that unifies source code management, automated CI/CD pipelines, hosted development environments (Gitspaces), and artifact registries into a single solution. As the evolution of Drone CI, it extends beyond continuous integration to deliver a full software delivery platform under the Apache 2.0 license.

Self-hosting Harness on your VPS gives you unlimited build minutes, artifact storage, and team members at a fixed cost, with complete ownership of source code and pipeline data. No throttling, no per-seat pricing, and no vendor lock-in â€” just a full-featured DevOps platform running on hardware you control.