Deploy Reactive Resume in one click installation.
Free, open-source resume builder that keeps your career data on your own server, not a third-party cloud.
Choose a VPS plan for Reactive Resume
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Reactive Resume
Reactive Resume is a privacy-first, open-source resume builder that gives you complete ownership of your career data. Unlike SaaS resume tools that store your information on third-party servers, self-hosting on a VPS means your data never leaves your infrastructure. Build polished resumes using 14+ professionally designed templates, preview changes in real time, and export pixel-perfect PDFs â€” all without creating an account on someone else's platform.
This deployment bundles everything needed: PostgreSQL for user data, a headless Chrome renderer for PDF generation, and a local S3-compatible file store. Optional AI writing assistance is available via OpenAI, Google Gemini, or Anthropic Claude if you supply an API key.
Key features of Reactive Resume
14+ Resume Templates
Choose from professionally designed templates and customise fonts, colours, and layouts to match your personal style.
Pixel-Perfect PDF Export
Generate PDFs via a built-in headless Chrome renderer â€” no third-party service or browser plugin required.
Public Shareable Links
Share your resume via a unique URL that always reflects your latest edits without re-sending files.
AI Writing Assistance
Improve resume content with suggestions from OpenAI, Google Gemini, or Anthropic Claude using your own API key.
Two-Factor Authentication
Secure accounts with TOTP-based 2FA and optional passkey support for passwordless login.
Why run Reactive Resume on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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