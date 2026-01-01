GitBucket is a Scala-based open-source Git platform that delivers a familiar GitHub-style experience on infrastructure you control. It bundles repository hosting, pull requests, issues, wikis, and an account model that mirrors GitHub conventions, so existing teams adopt it without retraining.

Running on the JVM with an embedded H2 database out of the box, GitBucket needs no external services to get started and scales up through plugins for LDAP authentication, CI integrations, and external databases. Self-hosting keeps source code, access tokens, and audit history inside your VPS instead of a third-party SaaS.