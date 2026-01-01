Deploy Friendica in one click installation.
Mature, self-hosted fediverse social network that federates with Mastodon, Diaspora, ActivityPub, and more.
Choose a VPS plan for Friendica
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Friendica
Friendica is one of the oldest and most interoperable self-hosted social networks in the fediverse. It federates simultaneously over ActivityPub, Diaspora, and its own DFRN protocol â€” meaning your Friendica instance can connect with Mastodon, Misskey, Pixelfed, Diaspora pods, and dozens of other networks from a single account. Unlike newer platforms that focus on one protocol, Friendica was purpose-built for maximum federation reach across the entire decentralized social web.
Running Friendica on your own VPS gives you full ownership of your social identity and data. You choose the rules, decide which networks to federate with, and keep all posts, contacts, and media under your direct control â€” with no advertising and no platform that can disappear or change its terms tomorrow.
Key features of Friendica
Universal federation
Connects simultaneously to ActivityPub, Diaspora, and DFRN networks â€” follow and interact with Mastodon, Misskey, Pixelfed, and Diaspora users from one account.
Rich post formats
Supports long-form posts with full BBCode and Markdown formatting, inline images, file attachments, and polls â€” far beyond the 500-character limit of microblogging platforms.
Privacy-first contacts
Fine-grained audience controls per post â€” share with everyone, specific contact groups, or individuals â€” giving you Mastodon-level privacy with Facebook-style group mechanics.
Forum and group channels
Create topic-based forum accounts that any fediverse user can tag into, enabling threaded community discussions across network boundaries.
Events and calendar
Built-in event creation with RSVP and a personal calendar that syncs across federated contacts, useful for community coordination without external tools.
Plugin ecosystem
Extend Friendica with official add-ons for LDAP authentication, S3 storage, push notifications, additional OAuth providers, and cross-posting to other platforms.
Why run Friendica on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
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