Quickwit is an open-source distributed search engine written in Rust and purpose-built for log management, distributed tracing, and observability workloads at any scale. It decouples compute from storage, indexing data directly to object storage so teams can keep months or years of telemetry online for a fraction of the cost of traditional log stacks.

Self-hosting Quickwit on your own VPS gives you full control over your observability pipeline, native OpenTelemetry and Jaeger compatibility, and a Grafana data source â€” without per-host pricing, retention caps, or vendor lock-in tied to SaaS observability platforms.