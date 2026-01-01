Grocy is a web-based household management system built around food inventory. It tracks what you have, when it expires, and how much you consume, then uses that data to generate accurate shopping lists, prevent waste, and help you plan recipes from ingredients already in the pantry.

Self-hosting on your VPS means your household inventory data stays private, accessible from every family device whether at home or at the store, and never tied to a subscription or shut down by a vendor. The lightweight PHP and SQLite stack runs comfortably alongside other services on even a modest VPS.