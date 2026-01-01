ArcadeDB is an open-source multi-model database engine built for extreme performance across diverse data models. Unlike single-model databases that force you to choose between graph, document, or relational structures, ArcadeDB handles all of them natively — storing and querying graph relationships, document collections, key-value pairs, time series, vector embeddings, and geospatial data within a single engine with full ACID compliance.

Created by the founder of OrientDB, ArcadeDB is built in low-level Java optimized for minimal garbage collection, enabling millions of record operations per second. The built-in ArcadeDB Studio web interface provides query execution, schema management, and graph visualization — no separate client tools required after deployment.