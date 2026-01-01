jsreport is an open-source reporting server that generates production-quality business documents from HTML templates. Development teams use it as a shared service that any application in the organisation can call via REST API â€” passing JSON data and receiving a formatted PDF, Excel spreadsheet, DOCX, or HTML response without any rendering logic in the calling application. Templates are written in standard HTML and CSS using Handlebars or other supported engines, so any web developer can create and maintain them without learning a proprietary DSL.

Self-hosting jsreport keeps generated documents â€” invoices, contracts, financial statements â€” on infrastructure you control, without sending sensitive business data to a third-party rendering service. No per-document fees and no usage limits.