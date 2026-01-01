Deploy Loomio in one-click installation.
Open-source collaborative decision-making platform for groups to discuss proposals, run polls, and make decisions together.
Choose a VPS plan for Loomio
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Loomio
Loomio is an open-source platform purpose-built for collaborative decision-making. Groups can hold structured discussions, create proposals, run polls, and record outcomes â€” all in one place. Unlike general chat tools, Loomio keeps conversations focused on moving toward clear decisions, making it ideal for cooperatives, nonprofits, community organisations, and distributed teams.
Self-hosting Loomio on your own VPS keeps member data fully under your control, with no per-user fees and no dependence on a third-party service. This deployment includes the full Rails web app, Sidekiq background worker, PostgreSQL database, Redis queue, and a Hocuspocus server for real-time collaborative document editing.
Key features of Loomio
Structured proposals
Create time-boxed proposals with agree, disagree, abstain, and block options so groups can make accountable decisions with a clear audit trail.
Flexible polls
Run ranked-choice votes, dot votes, score polls, and meeting-time polls to gather nuanced group input beyond simple yes/no questions.
Threaded discussions
Keep conversations organised with threaded comments and contextual reactions, so important context never gets lost in a busy chat channel.
Real-time collaboration
Collaboratively edit proposal text and discussion threads in real time using the built-in Hocuspocus server, with no third-party editor required.
Subgroups and permissions
Organise members into subgroups with independent privacy settings and roles, supporting complex organisational structures within a single installation.
Why run Loomio on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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