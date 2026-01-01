Deploy SABnzbd in one click installation.
Automated Usenet binary downloader that queues, verifies, and extracts NZB files without manual intervention.
Choose a VPS plan for SABnzbd
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with SABnzbd
SABnzbd is the leading open-source Usenet downloader, automating the full pipeline from NZB file to finished file: parallel downloading from multiple servers, PAR2 integrity verification, automatic repair, and archive extraction â€” all without manual steps. It has been the backbone of media automation workflows for over a decade.
Self-hosting SABnzbd on a VPS provides 24/7 availability for RSS monitoring and download queues without keeping a home computer running. Datacenter bandwidth often exceeds residential speeds, and downloads land on VPS storage for later streaming or retrieval through Sonarr, Radarr, and the broader media automation stack.
Key features of SABnzbd
Automated NZB Processing
Handles the full download pipeline automatically â€” fetch, verify with PAR2, repair incomplete files, and extract archives without user intervention.
Multi-Server Support
Connects to multiple Usenet providers with priority ordering and fill-server configuration to complete downloads despite incomplete article coverage.
Sonarr and Radarr Integration
Acts as the download client for the popular arr media automation stack, enabling fully hands-off TV and movie acquisition workflows.
Bandwidth Scheduling
Set speed limits and active hours so downloads don't compete with other services during peak usage periods.
RSS Feed Monitoring
Watches RSS feeds from Usenet indexers and triggers downloads automatically when new content matching your filters is posted.
Why run SABnzbd on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.