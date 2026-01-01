Deploy Netdata in one-click installation.
Real-time infrastructure monitoring with 1-second granularity, 800+ integrations, and zero configuration required.
Choose a VPS plan for Netdata
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Netdata
Netdata is an open-source, real-time infrastructure monitoring platform that collects thousands of metrics per second from your servers, containers, applications, and cloud services. Unlike traditional monitoring stacks that require separate data collection, storage, and visualization layers, Netdata bundles all three into a single lightweight agent â€” delivering live dashboards within seconds of deployment, with no manual configuration needed for common services.
With 78,000+ GitHub stars and 500 million Docker pulls, Netdata is one of the most widely adopted self-hosted monitoring solutions. Running it on your own VPS keeps all infrastructure metrics private within your network, with full control over retention policies, alerting rules, and dashboard access.
Key features of Netdata
1-second metric granularity
Captures CPU spikes, memory pressure, and latency bursts that 10- or 60-second polling intervals miss entirely.
800+ auto-detected integrations
Automatically discovers and monitors databases, web servers, message queues, and cloud services running on the host â€” no configuration files needed.
ML-powered anomaly detection
Trains an anomaly model per metric and surfaces unusual patterns before they cause outages, without manual threshold tuning.
Docker container monitoring
Discovers all running containers via the Docker socket and tracks CPU, memory, network I/O, and disk usage per container.
Preconfigured alert library
Ships with hundreds of battle-tested alerts covering OS, databases, and application metrics â€” active immediately after deployment.
Why run Netdata on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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