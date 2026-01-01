Deploy Cerbos in one click installation.
Open-source, language-agnostic authorisation service for writing context-aware access control policies as code.
Choose a VPS plan for Cerbos
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Cerbos
Cerbos is a self-hosted policy decision point that decouples authorization logic from your application code. Instead of scattering permission checks across services, you define resource and principal policies as version-controlled YAML files, and Cerbos answers authorization questions over a REST and gRPC API in sub-millisecond response times.
Self-hosting Cerbos on your own VPS keeps every authorization decision and audit log entirely within your infrastructure — no third-party service sees which users are accessing which resources. Policies live alongside your code, integrate with any language through generated SDK clients, and can be reloaded at runtime without restarting your services.
Key features of Cerbos
Policy as code
Define access rules in version-controlled YAML files with full Git history, code review, and CI/CD validation instead of database tables hidden inside your app.
Language agnostic
Call Cerbos over REST or gRPC from any language with official SDK clients for Go, Java, Node.js, Python, .NET, PHP, Ruby, and Rust.
Context-aware decisions
Evaluate permissions against attributes of the user, resource, and environment — including JWT claims — to express fine-grained rules beyond static role assignments.
Sub-millisecond latency
Policies are compiled into an in-memory decision engine, so checks return in well under a millisecond and scale horizontally without a database hop.
Built-in audit log
Every authorisation decision can be recorded with full request and response context for compliance reporting and after-the-fact policy debugging.
Why run Cerbos on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.