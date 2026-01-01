Deploy CyberChef in one click installation.
GCHQ's "Cyber Swiss Army Knife" with 300+ operations for encoding, encryption, and data analysis in the browser.
Choose a VPS plan for CyberChef
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with CyberChef
CyberChef is a powerful, web-based data manipulation tool developed by GCHQ, offering over 300 built-in operations for encryption, encoding, compression, hashing, and data format conversion — all through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The unique recipe system lets you chain multiple operations into reusable, shareable workflows, while the "Magic" feature automatically detects encoding types to accelerate analysis.
Because CyberChef processes everything client-side in your browser, sensitive data never leaves your machine. Self-hosting your own instance on a VPS ensures it is always available for your team, accessible only within your infrastructure, and free from dependence on public hosted versions — critical for security operations and incident response workflows that handle confidential data.
Key features of CyberChef
300+ Built-In Operations
Covers Base64, AES, SHA hashing, regex, IP parsing, compression, and dozens of other data transformation operations without writing any code.
Recipe Chaining
Chain multiple operations into reusable recipes that can be saved and shared via URL, enabling repeatable and documented data transformation workflows.
Client-Side Processing
All operations run entirely in the browser — data never leaves your machine, making it safe for sensitive security investigations and confidential analysis.
Magic Auto-Detection
The Magic operation automatically identifies unknown encoding schemes and suggests the correct operations to decode them, accelerating triage and analysis.
Breakpoint Debugging
Step through recipes with breakpoints to inspect intermediate data states and troubleshoot complex multi-stage transformation pipelines.
Why run CyberChef on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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