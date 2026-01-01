Deploy Penpot in one click installation.
Open-source UI/UX design and prototyping platform built on web standards for designers and developers.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Penpot
Penpot is the first open-source design and prototyping platform built specifically for cross-domain collaboration between designers and developers. Unlike proprietary alternatives that lock teams into subscription models and closed ecosystems, Penpot is built on open web standards, outputs native SVG, and generates CSS-ready code that developers can use directly in their projects.
Self-hosting Penpot on your own VPS keeps all design files, client work, and intellectual property exclusively on your servers â€” no per-seat fees, no vendor lock-in, and complete control over your design infrastructure and data.
Key features of Penpot
Real-Time Collaboration
Multiple designers can work on the same file simultaneously with cursor presence, inline comments, and live updates.
Native SVG Output
Every design exports to standard SVG with CSS properties developers can copy directly into code, eliminating handoff guesswork.
Component System
Build scalable design systems with reusable components, variants, nested overrides, and shared libraries across projects.
Interactive Prototyping
Create clickable prototypes with transitions, overlays, and scrolling behaviours to test and validate user flows before development.
Developer Handoff
Inspect panel exposes CSS values, dimensions, and assets so developers get accurate specs without needing design tool access.
Plugin Ecosystem
Extend Penpot with a JavaScript plugin API to build custom workflows and integrate with your existing design toolchain.
Why run Penpot on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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