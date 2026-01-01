flatnotes is a minimalist, self-hosted note-taking application built around a single principle: your notes are plain Markdown files, nothing more. There is no database, no vendor lock-in, and no complex data structures â€” just text files on your server that you can read, edit, and back up with any tool. The clean interface removes distractions so you can focus on writing, organising, and connecting ideas through wikilinks and full-text search.

Self-hosting flatnotes on your VPS means your personal thoughts, research notes, and journals stay entirely within your infrastructure â€” never scanned, never mined, never subject to a third-party terms-of-service change. Backups are as simple as copying a folder, and your notes remain portable forever.