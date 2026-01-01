Jotty is a minimalist, self-hosted productivity tool that stores everything in Markdown and JSON files â€” no database to maintain. It pairs a TipTap WYSIWYG editor for rich notes and checklists with Kanban boards and basic time tracking, covering daily task management without unnecessary complexity.

Running Jotty on your own VPS means your notes and task lists stay private, accessible from any device, and free from subscription fees. Multi-user support with an admin panel lets families or small teams share one instance with separate note collections and optional collaborative sharing via links.