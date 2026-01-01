OpenSpeedTest is a free, open-source HTML5 speed test application that runs entirely in the browser without requiring Flash, Java, or any client-side software. It accurately measures download speed, upload speed, ping, and jitter from any modern web browser on phones, tablets, smart TVs, and desktop computers.

Self-hosting OpenSpeedTest on your VPS gives you a private, unbiased measurement endpoint close to your hosted applications. Unlike public speed test services influenced by ISP relationships, your instance measures real performance to your own server â€” ideal for diagnosing network issues, verifying ISP speeds, and benchmarking VPN connections without sharing any data with third parties.