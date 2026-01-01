Deploy Euro-Office DocumentServer in one click installation.
European-sovereign self-hosted office suite for browser-based collaborative editing of documents, spreadsheets, and presentations.
Choose a VPS plan for Euro-Office DocumentServer
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Euro-Office DocumentServer
Euro-Office DocumentServer is an open-source online office suite that brings browser-based collaborative editing of DOCX, XLSX, PPTX, ODT, ODS, ODP, and PDF formats to your own infrastructure. Built on the AGPL-licensed ONLYOFFICE DocumentServer code base and rebranded for European digital sovereignty, it serves as a drop-in collaborative editing backend for platforms such as Nextcloud and ownCloud.
Self-hosting Euro-Office DocumentServer keeps every document, edit session, and integration call inside your VPS â€” no third-party cloud touches the content. JWT token authentication secures the API by default, and the bundled deployment ships PostgreSQL, RabbitMQ, and Redis preconfigured for a production-ready editing server.
Key features of Euro-Office DocumentServer
Sovereign by design
European-led AGPL fork focused on digital sovereignty â€” every document, log, and database row stays on infrastructure you control.
Real-time co-editing
Multiple users edit the same document, spreadsheet, or presentation simultaneously with live cursors, comments, and tracked changes.
MS Office compatibility
Opens and saves DOCX, XLSX, and PPTX with high-fidelity layout preservation, with native support for ODT, ODS, and ODP as well.
JWT API security
JSON Web Token validation protects every API call, so only authorized integrations and clients can connect to the editing server.
Nextcloud integration
Drop-in collaborative editing backend for Nextcloud, ownCloud, and other platforms that already support ONLYOFFICE connectors.
PDF and form editing
Edit PDFs and build fillable PDF forms directly in the browser, with no extra software or plugins required.
Why run Euro-Office DocumentServer on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.