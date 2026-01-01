Dufs is a lightweight open-source file server that lets you browse, upload, download, and manage files through a clean web interface. It speaks WebDAV, so you can mount your storage as a network drive on Windows, macOS, or Linux using any standard file manager client â€” no extra software needed on the connecting device.

Self-hosting Dufs on your VPS keeps your files on infrastructure you fully control, with no cloud storage fees, no vendor file-size limits, and no third-party access to your data. Configure read-write or read-only access rules per directory, protect paths with credentials, and share files securely over HTTPS through the built-in Traefik integration.