Deploy changedetection.io in one click installation.
Self-hosted website change monitoring tool that alerts you when content, prices, or page elements update.
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What you can build with changedetection.io
changedetection.io is a self-hosted website monitoring platform that detects and notifies you of changes to any web page — from content updates and price fluctuations to inventory restocks and regulatory amendments. It goes beyond simple uptime checks by letting you target specific page elements with CSS selectors, XPath, JSONPath, or visual selection, and it uses an integrated Playwright Chrome browser to monitor JavaScript-rendered pages and sites that require login.
Self-hosting keeps your monitoring targets, competitive intelligence, and notification data completely private, with no per-page or per-check fees regardless of how many sites or how frequently you monitor them.
Key features of changedetection.io
JavaScript Page Support
Integrated Playwright browser renders dynamic single-page apps and handles login flows that basic HTTP monitoring tools cannot reach.
Precise Element Targeting
CSS selectors, XPath, JSONPath, and visual selection let you monitor exactly the content that matters rather than the entire page.
Price and Restock Alerts
Set price thresholds and keyword triggers so you only get notified when a product drops below your target price or comes back in stock.
70+ Notification Channels
Send alerts to Discord, Slack, Telegram, email, webhooks, and dozens more services through the Apprise library with no additional configuration.
Change History with Diff View
Every detected change is stored and highlighted visually, so you can review exactly what changed and when without revisiting the original page.
Why run changedetection.io on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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